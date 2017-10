A northeast, Nebraska woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling over a $100,000 from a manufacturing company, will be sentenced next month.

36-year old Hollie Koopman plead guilty to two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, and one count of Theft by Deception.

As part of the plea agreement, Koopman will pay a restitution of $97,000 to Emerson Manufacturing.

Koopman was originally to be sentenced today in Thurston County District Court.

Her sentencing has been continued to November 8.