President Trump visits Las Vegas shooting survivors still hospitalized in the wake of Sunday's shooting

President Trump traveled to Las Vegas Wednesday, where he met with survivors of Sunday's deadly massacre and the first responders who came to their aid.

"The message that I have is we have a great country and we are there for you, and they're there for us," the president said.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on fans gathered at a country music festival.  Perched high above the crowd in a suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Paddock was armed with dozens of semi-automatic rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, a key figure in uncovering his possible motive returned to the United States.

Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, had been in The Philippines since before the shooting.  She spent Wednesday being questioned by investigators. 

