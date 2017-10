Flood warnings have been issued for two Siouxland rivers including the Big Sioux River and the Vermillion River.

On the Big Sioux River at Hawarden, the crest is expected to be nearly 3 feet above flood stage by Thursday night with the river falling back to flood stage by Friday afternoon.

In Akron, the Big Sioux River will likely crest about a foot and a half above flood stage Saturday and fall back to flood stage on Sunday.

And on the Vermillion River near Wakonda, SD, the crest will likely take place by late Thursday and then fall below flood stage by Friday.