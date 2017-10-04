Rain chances return to Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rain chances return to Siouxland

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was an enjoyable fall day with highs in the 60s with a nice amount of sunshine.  

We did start to see some clouds move in during the afternoon and those clouds will thicken into the nighttime hours and they'll eventually give us chances of rain tonight.  

Showers will become likely on Thursday with a chance of a thunderstorm as well.

Then rain chances will get even better heading into Friday with the chance of seeing over an inch of rain in parts of Siouxland over the next couple of days with southern Siouxland having the best chance of the heaviest of rain.  

Due to recent rains, there is now a Flood Warning on the Big Sioux River in the Hawarden and Akron areas as well as the Vemillion River near Wakonda, SD where some lowland flooding will be taking place.  

A shower could linger into early Saturday morning although most of the weekend is looking dry and pleasant with highs near 70 degrees.  

Monday brings another chance of a few showers as we cool down early next week.  In fact, Tuesday may see highs stay in the 50s.

