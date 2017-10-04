Creighton's McDermott discusses NCAA bribery scandal

Greg McDermott has been to seven NCAA tournaments at UNI and Creighton.

Greg McDermott has been to the NCAA tournament seven times in his coaching career at Northern Iowa and Creighton. In 23 years, he's run clean programs, in contrast to the current NCAA scandal involving bribes at some of the nation's top programs.

A week ago, ten people were arrested and charged with fraud and corruption.

McDermott, who was in Sioux City last Saturday as the keynote speaker at the Bishop's Dinner, has won 62 percent of his games in his career.

He says working at a school that has great support, and great expectations, makes his job easier.

"We communicate a lot as a coaching staff," said McDermott. "I think we've laid forward what our expectations are, both myself and my boss, what are expectations are from a recruiting standpoint and how we're going to go about doing our business. There's so much money involved and when there's that much money involved I think that's when the underground stuff starts to happen. People have bad judgment on occasion but you hope it doesn't happen in your house."

McDermott and the Jays went 25-10 last season.