Superintendent explains decision to continue classes despite text messaged threat

Several text messaged threats against schools in Iowa and Nebraska were made this week. One even targeted a Sioux City high school. Despite the threat, classes went on as usual at Sioux City North, and every other school in the district.

Officials with the Sioux City School District say they investigated the threat against North High School, and so did Sioux City Police. They found it to be non-credible, and went on with classes as planned on Wednesday. "When this type of threat comes across we have to access it and decide if our kids are in danger, we did a sweep of that building just to certain that nothing unusual was there and that was done very early this morning before students arrived," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of Schools.

Parents were notified of the situation through the district's Emergency Communication System, but were told classes would go on as usual. "As we engaged our emergency team and police department we did our very best to get the message out that we had received the threat and we believe the community needs to know that type of thing," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of Schools, Sioux City.

And with that information, less than half a dozen students out of 1,400 at North High School were absent due to the incident. About a dozen students were absent because of the threats district-wide. Gausman says those absences will be excused.

The threat came from a phone with a California area code, which was the same number used to make similar threats against the Johnston school district in Des Moines.