Iowa competing for title of "Healthiest State"

Iowa is looking to beat the competition by putting its best foot forward. The "Walk for the Healthiest State" took place today in Sioux City.

More than 20 different groups, companies and organizations took part. Healthy tips were also provided for the walkers.

Everyone was asked to walk a half an hour to improve their overall health.

"Whether they are at their office or on the couch at home, get out and do 30 minutes of exercise, which research has shown if you get up and do 30 minutes of exercise, just walking each day, it will definitely help you in your overall health and wellness," said Mike Elam, Event Sponsor, Delta Dental.

