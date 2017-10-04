Friends, family remember Las Vegas shooting victim

The deadliest mass shooting in modern U-S history claimed the lives of 59 people in Las Vegas on Sunday. One of those victim live in northwest Iowa.

Late Tuesday night a family member confirmed to KTIV that Carly Kreibaum, of Sutherland, Iowa, died in the shooting. She, and two friends, were among the 22-thousand fans in the crowd for the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

In downtown Sutherland, Iowa, there's one sign that's unavoidable. It's a marquee that honors Kreibaum's life. "We're a small northwest Iowa town," said Natosha Petitt, city clerk for Sutherland, Iowa. "Of course we feel very insulated that nothing like this could ever happen to anyone in our community. So, it's shocking that it can reach this close to home."

Since the tragic news, residents and businesses have pulled together to help Kreibaum's family. That includes her husband, Chris's, graduating class at South O'Brien High School graduating class. "We've experienced the loss of two classmates' wives so far this year since August and then of course Carly," said Petitt. "So, the class of 2000 wants to hold a fundraiser on November 4th."

City clerk, and Class of 2000 member Natosha Petitt says, the fundraiser will benefit Kreibaum's family as well as the family of former Sutherland resident Heath Salzhorn, whether it provides money for a trip, kids' college funds or everyday life expenses. It is a fundraiser Petitt says the class did not hesitate to put together. "As classmates, we're all in our thirties," she said. "It's a terrible time for anybody to have to go through this. They have young children. And, we just kind of looked at ourselves and looked at our spouses and wondered, you know, what would they be doing if this situation happened to them."

Now, they give Kreibaum's family space to grieve as the community works together to ease the pain during this difficult time. "All I can say to all of the families involved, even the survivors families that have come home, all we can say is that we love them. We're doing everything we can to support them and give them the privacy that they need at this time."

The fundraiser will be held at the Sutherland Fire Department on November 4th. The event will start at 5:00pm, and the auction will start around 7:00pm.