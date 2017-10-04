Former classmates at Sibley-Ocheyedan share memories of Las Vegas shooting victim

Las Vegas shooting victim lived in Sutherland, Iowa, but grew up in Sibley, Iowa. There, friends, and former classmates, are mourning her loss.

For two days, Kreibaum's friends, and family, thought she was missing after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas. Tuesday night, Kreibaum's sister-in-law confirmed she didn't survive the attack. "When I heard that they were looking for her, you kind of hope that they're going to find her," said Kerry Krogman, friend and former classmate. "Then when they didn't, it was tough."

Flags were lowered to half-staff in Sibley to honor Kreibaum's memory.

She grew up in the classrooms of Sibley-Ocheyedan schools. From a toddler, to a teenager, Kreibaum graduated from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School in 2002. She was a member of the school band. But, her "home away from home" was the throwing circle where she launched shot-put for the Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals. "She was a way better shot-putter than I was," said Krogman. "We were throwing buddies, like we'd do our workouts together and throw at the track meets together."

But, that's not how Kreibaum left her lasting impression. Friends say she'll be remembered for her unforgiving friendliness. "She was quiet, but she was always nice to people," said Krogman. "I remember, she was to people... I don't think I heard much of a bad word come out of her mouth about anybody." And her unforgettable smile. "I'm going to remember her smile. I'm going to remember all the times that we had...the fun times," said Krogman. "Yeah, just remember the memories."

Kreibaum went on to study art at Wayne State college in Wayne, Nebraska.