Plattsmouth, NE schools to resume classes Thursday

Authorities say a child has been removed from school in the course of a threat investigation that shut down classes throughout the Plattsmouth School District, Wednesday.

Around 11:30am, Wednesday, parents of students received notification that classes will resume as scheduled on Thursday.

The Plattsmouth Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff's Department investigated a student threat via social media against Plattsmouth Middle School. The law enforcement investigation is complete and the case has been forwarded to the county attorney's office. "I don't want anything to happen to my kids. I had anxiety about it, you know, like like worried," said Plattsmouth parent Erin Hoyt.

Hoyt agreed with the district's decision to cancel classes for all students. Hoyt stayed home with her kids and said she felt relieved knowing they were safe. "I'd rather not have my kids go to school if there's a threat. that's a horrible situation," she said.

Authorities released a statement late Wednesday morning saying they believe, "there is no longer a threat and the student has been removed from school."