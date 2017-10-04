Spencer, IA man faces multiple charges after incident near Ruthven, IA

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says a Spencer, Iowa, man faces multiple charges following an incident early on Monday, October 2.

At 3:14 am, Officials say deputies responded to two 911 calls of a male subject walking down Highway 18 near Ruthven with a gun. Deputies observed a vehicle leaving the area of the reported suspect and initiated a traffic stop in the 3600 block of 380th street. Deputies determined that 23-year-old Challer Douglas Wadsley, of Spencer, was that suspect.

During the investigation, it was determined that Wadsley had been a passenger inside of a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Courtney Opheim of Whittemore, when he allegedly held a 20 gauge shotgun to Opheim's head. Opheim was able to pull her vehicle over in the 3700 block of Highway 18 where Wadsley exited the vehicle with the shotgun. Wadsley then allegedly fired the shotgun at the vehicle and struck it on the rear passenger side bumper.

Following an eight-hour search in a four-mile stretch of ditch on Highway 18, the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office located the shotgun and two spent rounds. Subsequently, Wadsley was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault, False Imprisonment and Public Intoxication.