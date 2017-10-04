Hawkeyes hope to find more offense against Illini

The Hawkeyes come back to Kinnick Stadium Saturday for their homecoming game against Illinois. Iowa is 0-2 in Big Ten play. The Illini are 0-1 in the conference and have lost to the Hawks in eight of their last nine meetings.

Iowa's offense has managed just 29 points the last two weeks, scoring 19 against Penn State and 10 against Michigan State.

The big plays just haven't been there. Against the Spartans, just 7 of the 17 completions went to wide receivers. Iowa ran 20 first-down plays and gained a total of 29 yards on those plays.

They'll face an Illini defense that has given up 75 points in their two losses.

"Just going down the list, obviously ball security, the turnover issue is something we're going to have to address, handling the blitz, and then just overall developing a kind of confidence and grit it takes to be successful home or away," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "I like the fact that we're throwing it down there. I like the fact that we've been close, and at some point you've got to start executing it, though. Everybody's trying. It's just not quite there the way it needs to be."

That's an 11:00 am game Saturday on the Big Ten Network. Iowa is an 18-point favorite.