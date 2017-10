Students, faculty and staff honored the 59 victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, Wednesday night, with a candlelight vigil on the Wayne State College campus.

Dozens of people showed up for this vigil put on by the Interfaith Action Group.

The event was meant to honor the people who died, and the hundreds who were injured, when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, Sunday night.

Among the victims is Wayne State grad, and Sibley, Iowa-native, Carly Kreibaum, who died in the attack.