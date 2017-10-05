CENTSABLE HEALTH: National Pizza Month

California-Style Barbecue Chicken Pizza

· 3/4 pound chicken, cut into thin strips

· 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

· 1 Pizza Crust

· 1/3 cup Barbecue Sauce

· 1 1/2 cup shredded cheese

Heat oven to 400 F. Prepare pizza crust as directed. Spread barbecue sauce on pizza crust; top with chicken, onions and cheese. Place crust on middle oven rack. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until cheese is melted and crust is crisp.

Chicken and Artichoke Pizza

· 1 can artichoke hearts

· 1/3 cup Alfredo sauce

· 1 rotisserie chicken

· 1 red pepper

· 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

· 2 Tbsp pine nuts

Drain and chop can of artichoke hearts. Chop red bell pepper and shred rotisserie chicken. Spread Alfredo sauce onto a pizza crust. Top with shredded rotisserie chicken, chopped red pepper, Parmesan cheese and 2 Tbsp pine nuts. Bake at 400°F for approximately 10-12 minutes or until heated through. Serve with a tossed green salad.