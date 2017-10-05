CENTSABLE HEALTH: September is National Pork Month - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: September is National Pork Month

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Almond Stuffed Pork Chops

· 4 center cut pork chops, cut 1 ¼ inch thick

· 1 Tbsp butter

· 1/2 cup almonds, chopped

· 1/4 cup celery, chopped

· 1/4 cup onion, chopped

· 1 Tbsp water

· 1 tsp chicken bouillon granules

· 1/2 tsp dried parsley

· 1/4 tsp almond extract

· 2 slices dry bread, cut into ½ inch cubes

Preheat oven to 375°F. For stuffing, melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook almonds, celery, and onion until vegetables are tender. Stir in 2 tablespoons water, bouillon granules, parsley

flakes, and almond flavor. Add bread cubes; toss to moisten. Cut opening in each chop from the outer side, widen opening into pocket, being careful not to cut through the other side of the chop. Fill pockets in chops with equal amounts of stuffing. Secure with toothpicks. Place stuffed chops on roasting rack in shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, until internal temperature is 145°F, 35-45 minutes. Remove toothpicks from chops. Let rest 3 minutes and serve.

