Investigators continue to search for a motive in the Las Vegas shooting

Investigators say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock expected to survive his shooting spree, and may have had an accomplice.

The FBI says there are still no clues about what might have pushed a retired real estate investor and professional gambler to murder 58 people and wound close to 500 others during Sunday's attack on a Las Vegas country music festival.

"More than 100 investigators have spent last 72 hours combing through the life of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to produce a profile of someone I will call disturbed and dangerous," Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday.

Lombardo also speculated that Paddock may have had an accomplice.

"Face value, you've got to make the assumption he had to have some help at some point," Lombardo said.

While police don't know where that help may have come from, the investigation has also revealed a significant amount of explosives in Paddock's car.

