Lawmakers push for ban on bump stocks

Push to ban accessories that increase the rate of fire semi-automatic rifles gains momentum in Congress.

The Las Vegas massacre has renewed calls for new gun control measures.

There's growing consensus in Congress on banning "bump firing stocks," a device that makes semi-automatic rifles fire at a rate closer to automatic weapons.

The Las Vegas shooter had 12 of them.

Senator Dianne Feinstein has introduced a bill to ban the devices, and some Republicans are open to it.

"All things that make America safer and don't infringe on the 2nd amendment, count me in," says South Carolina's Senator Lindsey Graham.

Others fear it's a slippery slope.

"It's not just about bump stocks. It's about ultimately getting rid of the 2nd Amendment," argues Louisiana's Senator John Kennedy.

