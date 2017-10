We're taking the sunshine out of our weather equation once again as our next system is moving into the area. This one also looking to potentially put down some heavy rainfall over the next couple of days.



Thundershowers will become likely throughout our day today as this frontal boundary swings in. Showers and thunderstorms will be with us all the way through our Friday with a shower possibly lingering into Saturday morning.



Due to recent rains, there is now a Flood Warning on the Big Sioux River in the Hawarden and Akron areas as well as the Vermillion River near Wakonda, SD where some lowland flooding will be taking place. High pressure then begins to build in on its heels for Saturday decreasing our clouds and giving us some sunshine.



Even more sun will be seen for the day on Sunday before another chance of rain arrives as we step into Monday.



This cold front looks to really cool our temps down and usher in a much colder air mass.



For now though, temps will be fairly seasonable with highs in the 60s. We do moderate just a touch out ahead of our next cold front with 70s expected Saturday and Sunday.



See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar

Download the Storm Team 4 Weather App: http://www.ktiv.com/story/34044078/2016/12/13/download-the-storm-team-4-weather-app



--Meteorologist T.J. Springer