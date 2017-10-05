Deer-vehicle collisions more likely in the Dakotas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Deer-vehicle collisions more likely in the Dakotas

Motorists are more likely to crash into a deer in the Dakotas than in most other states
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Motorists are more likely to crash into a deer in the Dakotas than in most other states.

State Farm has released its annual ranking of states in terms of the likelihood of deer-vehicle collisions. The insurer uses claims data and state licensed driver counts from the Federal Highway Administration.

South Dakota ranks sixth in the nation and North Dakota is 10th. West Virginia tops the list for the 11th year in a row.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department says this is the time of year when young deer are dispersing from their home ranges. October through early December is the peak period for deer-vehicle accidents.

Most such crashes happen around dawn and dusk, when deer are most often moving around. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution.

