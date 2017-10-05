Archaeologists in Turkey say they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas

Archaeologists in Turkey say they may have discovered the remains of Saint Nicholas, the fourth century bishop whose legend evolved into the modern-day Santa Claus.

The discovery was the result of painstaking excavations at the Church of Saint Nicholas.

The church is located in the town in southeastern Turkey where Nicholas was born.

Archaeologists believe they discovered his remains beneath the church built in his name.

Saint Nicholas was buried nearby, but his bones were believed to have been stolen and taken to a town in southern Italy.

But the recent discovery of a temple below the church led to the uncovering of remains that experts say may be Nicholas's.

The head of the reliefs and monuments authority in nearby Antalya, Turkey, said the Temple was discovered through geo-radar surveys of the church conducted as part of a restoration project.

Saint Nicholas was known for his generosity. His legend spread around the world and became interwoven with other stories of the gift-giving Santa Claus.