Crowbar smashes through driver’s windshield - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crowbar smashes through driver’s windshield

Posted:
A Florida man is counting his blessings after a crowbar flew through his truck's windshield, narrowly missing him as he drove along Interstate 95. A Florida man is counting his blessings after a crowbar flew through his truck's windshield, narrowly missing him as he drove along Interstate 95.
(NBC News) -

A driver miraculously escaped injury Wednesday when a crowbar went flying through the windshield of his pickup on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"Very scary, very lucky to be okay.  Very lucky," the driver said.  "It's kind of like the 'Final Destination' movie."

Daytona Beach fire officials said the pickup was behind a semi that drove over the crowbar, causing it fly into the air.

"It just kicked up, then hit my hood, then pretty much rolled into my windshield, and the steering wheel stopped it," the driver said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2gc3K0u

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.