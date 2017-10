Sioux City Fire Rescue was called out to a business on Sunnybrook Thursday morning to investigate a gas odor.

Crews responded to the Verizon store on Sunnybrook after a worker noticed a gas smell coming into the store.

When Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived they found the culprit was a gas burner left on overnight at neighboring Panda Express.

This is the second time in recent months that Sioux City Fire Rescue has responded to Panda Express for the same thing.

They were last at the same location for the same problem on August 14.

There was no injuries or damage reported.