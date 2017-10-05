BVU players kneel during National Anthem

A national protest has made its way to Siouxland.

Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa had six players kneel during the national anthem at their last football game.

This comes after the national spotlight has been cast on NFL players for kneeling during the anthem.

BVU spokesperson Jennifer Felton says the school is not disrespecting or protesting the military, but rather trying to spark conversation on campus.

"Students really listened to each other and really understood the different perspectives and decided as a team to be united in what they did during the anthem. So, there were six players that chose to kneel, the rest of the team stood and all of their left arms were on each others shoulders so, they were all unified in terms of supporting each others individual decisions and rights," says Director of Marketing and Communications Jennifer felton.

Felton says faculty have spoken with students, and meaningful conversations are being held between students.

She added an understanding of differences is also taking place on campus.

The story was originally reported by the Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune http://www.stormlakepilottribune.com/story/2448796.html