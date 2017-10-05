Drought continues to ease in Dakotas but still a big problem

Drought continues to ease in the Dakotas, though nearly two-thirds of each state remains mired in some form of drought.



The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 58 percent of South Dakota and 60 percent of North Dakota in some stage of drought.



Both percentages are down only slightly from the previous week. However, the Drought Monitor says recent rains led to improvements across North Dakota and in eastern South Dakota over the week.



There are no longer any areas in North Dakota in exceptional drought, the worst category, and only 2 percent of the state in extreme drought. About 6 percent of South Dakota is in the extreme category.



About 18 percent of North Dakota and 26 percent of South Dakota is listed in severe drought.

