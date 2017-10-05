Musketeers return just six players from last year's record-breaking team

It's almost hockey time in Sioux City. The Musketeers open the season on Saturday night in Fargo, North Dakota. Sioux City was just one win away from winning it all last season, falling in game five of the Clark Cup Finals, in overtime.

There are plenty of new faces from the team that set a franchise wins record last year, going 40-13-7. Only six of the 25 players on the roster were here last season. That squad won the franchises first Anderson Cup as the USHL's regular season champions in 31 years.

Head coach Luke Strand is back for his second stint with the Muskies, and his group of players has to find their own identity.

"We have youth. We're almost a day care in a lot of ways," said head coach Luke Strand. "At the same time, I think our returning players have done a very nice job explaining the root of what's here, definitely sharing their passion for the city of Sioux City and our club. And at the same time, just showing leadership."

"It's been different but it's also been enjoyable," said defenseman Keegan Mantaro. "All the new faces coming in, learning people, learning what they're like and who they are. It's going to be a lot different than last year but it's going to be a lot more fun."

After Saturday's game in Fargo, the Muskies go to Tri-City on October 13, before the home opener on Saturday, October 14 against Sioux Falls.