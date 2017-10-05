Nine Siouxland teams in Iowa volleyball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nine Siouxland teams in Iowa volleyball rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Nine Siouxland teams are in the new Iowa volleyball rankings.

2017 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
1     Janesville     24-6     1
2     Springville     28-2     2
3     LeMars Gehlen Catholic     22-4     3
4     Starmont     19-5     4
5     New London     29-3     5
6     Tripoli     20-7     6
7     Holy Trinity Catholic     24-5     7
8     North Tama     21-6     8
9     Montezuma     19-3     9
10     Iowa Valley     17-9     10
11     Dunkerton     17-7     13
12     HLV     13-4     14
13     Algona Bishop Garrigan     16-10     11
14     Essex     15-4     15
15     Harris-Lake Park     15-7     12
Dropped Out: None

Class 2A
1     Dike-New Hartford     31-3     1
2     Western Christian     23-4     2
3     Grundy Center     29-4     3
4     Council Bluffs St. Albert     21-3     4
5     Sidney     23-3     5
6     Lake Mills     30-1     6
7     Unity Christian     10-7     8
8     Tri-Center     23-2     9
9     Treynor     20-4     7
10     Hinton     17-10     10
11     Iowa City Regina     22-7     11
12     Wilton     21-4     12
13     North Cedar     16-10     NR
14     Clarinda     12-9     13
15     Wapsie Valley     16-11     NR
Dropped Out: Bellevue (14), Van Meter (15)

Class 3A
1     Sioux Center     22-4     1
2     Kuemper Catholic     28-2     2
3     Waterloo Columbus Catholic     26-6     3
4     Mount Vernon     18-6     4
5     Gilbert     19-9     6
6     Osage     16-7     7
7     Davenport Assumption     20-5     8
8     Tipton     24-5     5
9     MOC-Floyd Valley     19-6     13
10     Red Oak     15-9     9
11     Dyersville Beckman Catholic     22-11     11
12     Iowa Falls-Alden     17-3     14
13     West Liberty     19-7     10
14     Forest City     20-3     15
15     Monticello     20-7     NR
Dropped Out: New Hampton (12)

Class 4A
1     Cedar Rapids Xavier     26-7     1
2     Dubuque Wahlert     12-8     4
3     Sioux City Bishop Heelan     21-6     5
4     Pella     24-3     2
5     Waverly-Shell Rock     28-5     3
6     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     24-2     6
7     Center Point-Urbana     23-7     7
8     Lewis Central     22-5     8
9     North Scott     16-7     13
10     Independence     24-4     9
11     Charles City     16-10     10
12     Marion     17-9     12
13     Western Dubuque     14-10     NR
14     Fort Madison     18-5     14
15     Harlan     14-8     NR
Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (11), Fairfield (15)

Class 5A
1     Cedar Falls     26-2     1
2     West Des Moines Valley     34-4     2
3     Ankeny Centennial     24-4     3
4     Cedar Rapids Jefferson     27-3     4
5     Linn-Mar     22-6     5
6     Dubuque Hemsptead     19-4     6
7     Pleasant Valley     23-2     7
8     Iowa City West     17-10     9
9     Bettendorf     17-3     8
10     Dowling Catholic     22-6     10
11     Indianola     21-7     11
12     Waukee     23-17     14
13     Ankeny     16-13     12
14     Urbandale     17-8     13
15     Cedar Rapids Prairie     16-10     NR
Dropped Out: Johnston (15)

