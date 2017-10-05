Nine Siouxland teams in Iowa volleyball rankings

Nine Siouxland teams are in the new Iowa volleyball rankings.
2017 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
1 Janesville 24-6 1
2 Springville 28-2 2
3 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 22-4 3
4 Starmont 19-5 4
5 New London 29-3 5
6 Tripoli 20-7 6
7 Holy Trinity Catholic 24-5 7
8 North Tama 21-6 8
9 Montezuma 19-3 9
10 Iowa Valley 17-9 10
11 Dunkerton 17-7 13
12 HLV 13-4 14
13 Algona Bishop Garrigan 16-10 11
14 Essex 15-4 15
15 Harris-Lake Park 15-7 12
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
1 Dike-New Hartford 31-3 1
2 Western Christian 23-4 2
3 Grundy Center 29-4 3
4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 21-3 4
5 Sidney 23-3 5
6 Lake Mills 30-1 6
7 Unity Christian 10-7 8
8 Tri-Center 23-2 9
9 Treynor 20-4 7
10 Hinton 17-10 10
11 Iowa City Regina 22-7 11
12 Wilton 21-4 12
13 North Cedar 16-10 NR
14 Clarinda 12-9 13
15 Wapsie Valley 16-11 NR
Dropped Out: Bellevue (14), Van Meter (15)
Class 3A
1 Sioux Center 22-4 1
2 Kuemper Catholic 28-2 2
3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 26-6 3
4 Mount Vernon 18-6 4
5 Gilbert 19-9 6
6 Osage 16-7 7
7 Davenport Assumption 20-5 8
8 Tipton 24-5 5
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 19-6 13
10 Red Oak 15-9 9
11 Dyersville Beckman Catholic 22-11 11
12 Iowa Falls-Alden 17-3 14
13 West Liberty 19-7 10
14 Forest City 20-3 15
15 Monticello 20-7 NR
Dropped Out: New Hampton (12)
Class 4A
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 26-7 1
2 Dubuque Wahlert 12-8 4
3 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 21-6 5
4 Pella 24-3 2
5 Waverly-Shell Rock 28-5 3
6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-2 6
7 Center Point-Urbana 23-7 7
8 Lewis Central 22-5 8
9 North Scott 16-7 13
10 Independence 24-4 9
11 Charles City 16-10 10
12 Marion 17-9 12
13 Western Dubuque 14-10 NR
14 Fort Madison 18-5 14
15 Harlan 14-8 NR
Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (11), Fairfield (15)
Class 5A
1 Cedar Falls 26-2 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 34-4 2
3 Ankeny Centennial 24-4 3
4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 27-3 4
5 Linn-Mar 22-6 5
6 Dubuque Hemsptead 19-4 6
7 Pleasant Valley 23-2 7
8 Iowa City West 17-10 9
9 Bettendorf 17-3 8
10 Dowling Catholic 22-6 10
11 Indianola 21-7 11
12 Waukee 23-17 14
13 Ankeny 16-13 12
14 Urbandale 17-8 13
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-10 NR
Dropped Out: Johnston (15)