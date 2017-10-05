Areas of heavy rain possible through Friday

Wednesday's sunshine quickly turned to clouds and showers today and there are more rain chances coming our way.

In fact, the rain is going to become heavier from Thursday night into Friday and even into Friday night.

Some locations could end up with up to two inches of rain out of this.

Showers could linger into early Saturday morning, especially in eastern Siouxland, before we start to clear out our skies in the afternoon.

Sunday will stay dry with mild temperatures over the weekend in the low 70s.

Another chance of showers moves in on Monday and that system cools us down again with highs in the low 60s to start off our workweek.

Tuesday looks drier but we'll stay cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will start to warm into the middle of next week as we could be back in the upper 60s by Thursday.