Students receive help with college application process

The school year may be young but some are already thinking about the next step.



Seniors at South Sioux City High School have been spending the week applying to colleges.



It may seem a little early but recent changes have made it necessary to start the process now.



"In the last two years the Free Application for Federal Student Aid on October 1st. In the past it was January 1st of the senior's year. So now that the deadline for the FAFSA has moved forward, giving students the opportunity to complete the application for financial aid earlier in their school year, it's always good to have that application done before the financial aid." said Jason Craig, South Sioux City High School Counselor.



The goal is to have at least half of the seniors apply to one college by the end of the week.



The seniors say they appreciate having the opportunity to have counselors on hand while applying.



"If you have questions they know them more than you do so it's easy to ask them and they'll tell you what to put in." said Dominick Lopez, Senior.



They tell you what to do and how to do it and when you do it by yourself, you might not do it at all." said Exodus Moreno, Senior.



This is the third year the application week has been held at the school.