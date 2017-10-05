OU's Mayfield presents problems for Iowa State defense - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes at Iowa State last season.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa State hasn't beaten a ranked team in five years. In their history, ISU has played 102 ranked teams on the road, and won six times. The Cyclones will give it another shot, at number-3 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Iowa State's defense will be strongly tested. Overall, the Cyclone defense ranks 65th in the nation. They've been especially bad against the pass, giving up over 264 yards a game, which ranks near the bottom of all division one teams.

Oklahoma has the top-ranked offense in the country, averaging over 600 yards per game. The Sooners are led by Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"He's a great player," said linebacker Joel Lanning. "He's got all the accolades for every reason. We got to find ways to stop him. We're going to do that, try to contain him, make him throw the ball. We got to cover in the back end."

"We're preparing for it," said junior cornerback De'Monte Ruth. "We're practicing for it every day. So it's really no pressure because we'll be ready for it."

Mayfield threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 win at Iowa State last year. Iowa State and Oklahoma kickoff at 11 AM on Saturday.

