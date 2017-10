The bridges of Woodbury County are getting some much needed repairs, replacements and restructuring.

Right now, more than a dozen bridge repair projects are taking place across the county. The current repairs to bridges will cost about 6 million dollars.

A top priority bridge, that is considered a "critical repair" bridge, is the one located off Old Highway 141 near Bronson.

"It was narrow and load posted, the bridge deck was basically falling apart and it was due for replacement," said Mark Nahra, Woodbury County Engineer.

Nahra says this project should be completed by the end of this month.