Climate conference in Iowa Great Lakes will address climate change

With recent hurricanes devastating Texas, Florida and the Caribbean, many wonder if climate change could be playing a role in their formation. Starting next week, residents of the Iowa Great Lakes debate the subject during a climate conference.

Iowa Lakeside Laboratory will be the site of a regional conference October 13th-15th talking about climate change. The event is being put on by The Citizen's Climate Lobby. Paul Thompson, Coordinator of organization's North Wind Regional chapter, says their goal is to spread awareness and advocacy about climate change and the impacts it's already having. "Okoboji and Spirit Lake is one of the areas in Iowa that has a chapter that we invite people to participate in to bring Republicans and Democrats to the table together to talk about these issues," Thompson said. "So the conference, that's the big picture of CCL."

Thompson says the conference will feature a number of speakers and seminars, one of which will feature Okoboji resident and world traveler David Thoreson who will speak about some of the apparent impacts climate change is already having on the Iowa Great Lakes. Thompson says the urgency of climate change is becoming more and more apparent. "We don't have to have reminders when you see the hurricanes Harvey and Irma and Maria and the devastation," Thompson said. "I have a friend who is our state Senator in Minnesota who is from Puerto Rico and she says her family is fine but everything is destroyed. So these storms are getting more and more powerful. Action needed to happen a long time ago but now is the time when people really need to step up to the plate."

The cost to attend the conference is $65 per person, which includes materials and meals. You can find more information and sign up at citizensclimate.org.

It's the second conference the organization has held in the Iowa Great Lakes. The first took place back in March of this year.