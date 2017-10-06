Hacker group claims responsibility for text threats against Iowa school

A group of overseas hackers have claimed credit, on Twitter, for hacking into Johnston, Iowa's public schools, and making text message threats to Johnston parents.

The threats lead the school district to cancel classes on Tuesday. Police now say none of the threats were credible.

The hackers also made the claim that they stole directory information on every student in the district, and planned to release it online. Johnston Police say the release of the information does not pose any credible physical threats to students or their families. However, they are warning parents to have a "heightened sense of awareness" for the time being.

The text messaged threats against the Johnston schools came from the same number as threats made against Sioux City North High School. Sioux City police found those threats to not be credible, and the district carried on with classes, as usual.