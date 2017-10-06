Hacker group claims responsibility for text threats against Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hacker group claims responsibility for text threats against Iowa school

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

A group of overseas hackers have claimed credit, on Twitter, for hacking into Johnston, Iowa's public schools, and making text message threats to Johnston parents.

The threats lead the school district to cancel classes on Tuesday. Police now say none of the threats were credible.

The hackers also made the claim that they stole directory information on every student in the district, and planned to release it online. Johnston Police say the release of the information does not pose any credible physical threats to students or their families. However, they are warning parents to have a "heightened sense of awareness" for the time being.

The text messaged threats against the Johnston schools came from the same number as threats made against Sioux City North High School. Sioux City police found those threats to not be credible, and the district carried on with classes, as usual.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.