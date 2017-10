Trial is set to resume this morning in a federal lawsuit filed against the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District.

The plaintiffs are parents of an autistic child who claim their son was physically abused by a teacher.

According to court documents, the child left his desk, and laid on the ground.

After he refused to go back to his desk, the parents say the teacher dragged their son across the carpeted floor.

The parents are seeking damages for excessive use of force, violations of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act, negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.