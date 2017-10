A Walthill man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation in northeastern Nebraska.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska announced Thursday 44-year-old George Grant was convicted by a federal jury of one count of aggravated sexual abuse.

Grant faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced Jan. 8.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Prosecutors say Grant forcibly sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman on Sept. 4, 2016, after driving her out to a secluded country road on the reservation.