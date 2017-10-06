Showers and thunderstorms continue for our Friday

After a gloomy and wet Thursday, more rain is on tap for our Friday. Moisture is continuing to ride up along a frontal boundary situated across the region which will give us more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The front finally begins to push east overnight into our Saturday so precipitation does look to linger into early Saturday before it starts to exit. NE flow and clouds will keep our temps down once again, only climbing into the lower 60s for many of us. We quickly rebound tomorrow though as we get some sunshine back and SW winds to kick-in.

Believe it or not we're actually looking at surging back above average (Avg.: 68) into the lower 70s. Sunday will be above average as well under and abundance of sunshine. Our next cold front swings in heading into next week which will cool us down substantially. Showers look to move in Monday into Monday night before high pressure builds in quickly on its heels. Highs look to dip into the upper 50s to near 60° across Siouxland, with lows falling into the upper 30s. I wouldn't be surprised if some us across northeastern neighborhoods fell toward that 32° mark. Temperatures do begin to moderate as we step through the week though as this ridge of high pressure builds into the center of the country. Look for highs climbing back toward 70° by Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer