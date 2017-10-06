Monster Truck Nationals heads to Sioux City

The Monster truck nationals are making a stop in Siouxland this weekend.

There's plenty of fun for families at the Monster Truck Nationals at the Tyson Events Center this weekend.

With three shows there's time for children and adults to get in on the fun.

Everyone at this weekend's shows will be able to meet with all the drivers, which is something they love to do.

"The most fun for me is getting to meet the fans. I started out doing this when I was about 8-10 years old, when I just went to the first monster truck event and just fell in love with it. So, getting to meet the kids, you know at that age, that are going through that and just seeing how much they enjoy it, that's what makes our day" says Midnight Rider Driver Tom Herzog.

There will be 5 monster trucks on hand for Siouxlanders to see.

And, the Halloween themed show is packed full of action.

"Come in costume, the weather's beautiful in here, no rain. So, they can come in here in the dry and meet all of the drivers and look at all the trucks up close and after that we are doing five different types of performances here this weekend. We're doing our wheelie contest, our donut contest, long jump, racing and free style" says Herzog.

There will be three shows.

Saturday at one and 7:30 and it all wraps up on Sunday with the last show at 1.