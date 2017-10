Unity in the Community and Sioux City Police are teaming up to start on conversation on racism and hate crimes.

The panel discussion will take place on October 17 from 6 until 8 pm at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The discussion will focus on the division seen across the nation.

The open forum encourages community members to have conversations with city officials.

"What this will do is it will provide a forum and we'll do it annually, if we see the need we'll do more, but, this forum is actually meant to bring people together within the community, ask the community members what they see as issues challenging to the community that might impair our ability to deal effectively with each other, racism, things of that nature" says Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller

Panelists range from the local president of the NAACP to the Woodbury County Sheriff to the Director of Sioux City Human Rights Commission.