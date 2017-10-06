Arrest made in Plymouth County deadly shooting

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened near Akron early Friday morning.

Investigators say the Plymouth County Communications Center received a 911 call about the shooting at 13203 Evergreen Avenue around 12:15 am.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a man in his 40's suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Woodbury County Medical Examiner has requested that an autopsy be conducted by the State of Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny, Iowa. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

County investigators believe that the death is a homicide. Shortly after noon Friday Becky J. Hebert, 33, of Akron, Iowa was arrested in LeMars without incident and charged with murder in the 2nd degree.

Investigators say that they have learned that Ms. Hebert and the victim had been arguing and having a disagreement prior to the shooting. There was a witness to the shooting. There were also others in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

