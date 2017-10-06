UPDATE: Victim identified in Plymouth County deadly shooting

UPDATE:

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim as 40-year old Jeremy Hebert of Akron, Iowa.

Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo said an autopsy has been schedule for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny, Iowa

Previous Story:

An Akron, Iowa woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

Authorities say 33-year-old Becky Hebert has been charged with second-degree murder.

They say the male victim, who's in his 40's, lived with her at the home where the shooting happened.

Investigators say the Plymouth County Communications Center received a call about the shooting at 13203 Evergreen Avenue just after midnight.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this time, authorities believe that the death is a homicide.

"Law enforcement of note has been summoned to this address previously," said Mike Van Otterloo, Plymouth County Sheriff. "There have been incidents of domestic violence and disturbances at this residence."

Investigators say Hebert and the victim were arguing and having a disagreement before the shooting.

There was a witness to the shooting.

There were also others in the home during that time.

The sheriff's office says the witnesses were non-adults who are relatives of the victim and Hebert.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Hebert was arrested in Le Mars after noon Friday.

She is being held on $25,000 bond.

The sheriff's office may be releasing the victim's name as early as Saturday.

