Local firefighters pay tribute to fellow firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.



Sioux City Fire Rescue honored those that have fallen during a ceremony Friday afternoon.



A bell tolled for each of the 12 firefighters.



A wreath was also laid in their honor.



"We feel very strongly that this is something that we need to do not only to honor the twelve firefighters who have passed away in the line of duty but to remind our firefighters to operate safely and to train hard and to also express our appreciation to the many people that allow us to do our job in the community." said Chief Tom Everett, Sioux City Fire Department.



The ceremony has been held for the past eight years.