Thursday Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a recommitment to Project Safe Neighborhoods.



The program first began in 2001.



The goal is to put more focus on fighting violent crimes, especially those involving firearms.



Resources including money for additional prosecutors and police officers have been given to local jurisdictions.



"This program appears to be much larger. They just rolled out the beginning of this program and there are many facets to it that we are still learning about. But certainly with the President's and the Attorney General's commitment to fighting violent crime that's something that we welcome." said Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City Police.



Sioux City Police say they expect more details about the recommitment to be released in the coming weeks.