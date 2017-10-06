More rain and storms into Friday night

It was a day of rain and storms with some localized flooding taking place in some areas.

Sioux City has seen a record amount of rain for this date with 2.36" falling by late in the afternoon with the old record being 2.02" of rain set way back in 1903.

More rain and thunderstorms are going to continue into tonight and some of us have the chance of another inch of rain and as a result a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for central Siouxland, including Sioux City, until early Saturday morning.

Any showers Saturday should be very early in the morning and mainly east of Sioux City.

Then we'll be seeing that rain move east with clearing skies and much nicer conditions as highs go into the low 70s.

Sunday is looking very nice as well with highs near 70 degrees.

More clouds start to move in on Monday and a late day shower could become possible with a better chance of showers Monday night.

We should dry back out on Tuesday but it does get cooler early next week with highs near 60 on Monday and a highs only in the upper 50s on Tuesday.

We'll then see a warming trend into the middle and latter part of the week with highs getting back close to 70 by next Friday.