A look at Friday's rainfall amounts

Friday was another day with rain but this time it was heavier.

Sioux City broke a rain record for October 6 as by 7 pm the Sioux Gateway Airport had already received 2.36” of rain.

The old rain record was 2.02” set in 1903.

Many locations across Siouxland saw 1 to 2 inches of rain with places like Creighton and Neligh picking over two inches.

We not get to dry out for the weekend with temperatures return to the low 70s.