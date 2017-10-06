Two fallen Dakota City fire fighters remembered

Lowell Satterwhite and Eric Speck will have their names added to the fallen firefighters memorial at the national fire academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Speck suffered a fatal heart attack while responding to a car fire in June of last year.

Satterwhite suffered a heart attack and died several hours after he responded to a call in September of last year.

Dakota City's fire hall is noticeably missing something.

It's a piece of their heart that was taken with the deaths of three of their volunteers.

"It's something to lose a close friend, I mean everyone on the department is family and so, you lose a family member when one of them passes" says Jerry Yacevich, stepson of Fallen Firefigheter Lowell Satterwhite.

Two of the fallen first responders will be honored on Sunday during the Official National Service at the National Fire Academy in Emmmitsburg, Maryland.

Last year, firefighter Andy Zalme was honored.

This year Captain Eric Speck and firefighter Lowell Satterwhite will be honored at the annual service.

"It's a great honor, you know, for their families, for Lowell and Eric. You know from going their last year to honor Andy, last year, to go back this year, it's very sad. We'll always honor the three but, to go to a memorial service like this to honor them is a good tribute for their dedication for what they did for the community" says Clint Rasmaussen, Dakota City Fire Chief.

It brings a sense of healing for those with department as well as the families of the fallen.

"It, you know, made me feel good that he was being honored nationally but... it was a shock and really emotional." says Joanie Speck, wife of fallen firefighter Eric Speck.

Both Speck and Satterwhite died from cardiac arrest after responding to calls.

Speck died in June of 2016 and Satterwhite died in September of 2016.

Now, the two will be honored in a Ceremony that means the world to those closest to the men.

"Just the feeling you get from the group that's out there just makes the hair stand up on your arms" says Yacevich

Speck and Satterwhite's families will receive flags that have been flown over over the U.S Capitol and the National Memorial.

Now, the memory of Speck and Satterwhite will forever live on.

"I want them both to be remembered as... as they were. You know, they liked helping out the community whether it was fire rescue, work related, or anything like that. Just remembering them as they enjoyed to help people" says Speck

Speck and Satterwhite were incredibly close in life, this weekend the two local heroes will be honored for the passion that brought the two together