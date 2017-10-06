Man convicted of attempted murder will serve up to 25 years in p - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man convicted of attempted murder will serve up to 25 years in prison

The man convicted of attempted murder for shooting at a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy will serve up to 25-years in prison. 

Friday, a judge sentenced 25-year-old Melvin Spencer to up to 25-years in prison after a jury convicted him on attempted murder during an August trial.

He'll have to serve at least 70-percent of the sentence-- or about 17-and-a-half years-- before he's eligible for parole.

Spencer was convicted of shooting at Deputy Mike Lenz after a high-speed chase near Sioux City, last February.

In all, Spencer fired 16 shots at Lenz.

Five of the shots struck Lenz's squad car.

But, Lenz wasn't hurt.

"I think the key is getting people that are dangerous to society and deputies and officers off the streets. I think that is the process that we went through,  and I think the courts found the just sentence and so justice has been served," said Woodbury County Sheriff, Dave Drew.

Following the shooting on February 26, Deputy Mike Lenz returned to active duty less than 2 weeks later on March 11. 

