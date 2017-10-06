Iowa State's Park to miss Oklahoma game - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State's Park to miss Oklahoma game

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Iowa State's Jacob Park will miss the Oklahoma game while workking through personal health issues. Iowa State's Jacob Park will miss the Oklahoma game while workking through personal health issues.
AMES, IA (Courtesy Iowa State Univ.) -

Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park is taking a leave from the football team to work through some personal health issues. He remains a member of the team, but he will be inactive beginning with Saturday’s game at Oklahoma.

Park, who has passed for an average of 295 yards per game this season, is a junior from Charleston, S.C.

“Jacob is a great young man dealing with some personal medical concerns,” Coach Matt Campbell said. “We are committed to helping him cope, supporting him on all levels and helping him prepare to get back on the playing field with his teammates as soon as possible.”

Campbell is not certain of a timeline for Park’s return, noting that he cannot discuss medical issues pertaining to his players.

“We are focused on helping Jacob in any way we can,” Campbell said. “I know how important the football team is to Jacob and how important Jacob is to the football team. But, supporting one another in difficult times is where our focus is.”

