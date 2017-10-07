Young Siouxland cellists get personal lessons from Grammy-winning artist

A Grammy-winning artist performed at the Orpheum Theatre Sunday night, but the day before, he dedicated his time to giving some lessons.

Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey met with four young cello players to give them tips and lessons.

Cellists across the Midwest applied for the chance to play with Bailey and only four were selected.

Bailey says classical music has seen growth away from the conference hall in recent years.

In order to keep the music alive, he stresses going out and teaching the youth.

"I have...ever since I was 19-years-old...have taken great pride in going to the schools and putting a face on it and making it personal and talking about and sharing the adventure that this brings, a life of music," said Grammy-winning cellist, Zuill Bailey.

One of the four young, lucky cellists, Sarah Tindall, was already a huge fan of Bailey before meeting him.

She was not only excited over the moment, but learned a thing or two from the world-renowned cellist.

"Practice habits, I know my teachers have told me a lot of the same things in my practice habits," said cellist from South Sioux City, Sarah Tindall. "But, just hearing it from someone as well known as him...I will definitely put them into practice."

Among many titles, Bailey is now the Professor of Cello at the University of Texas El Paso.

The event was put on and orchestrated by the Sioux City Symphony.