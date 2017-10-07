Sunshine for Sunday with a beautiful day in store

Record rainfall fell Friday but that moved out and left us with sunny skies for most of our Saturday.



Temperatures jumped up to near 70 degrees for much of the area, above average for this time of year.



With clear skies remaining in place we'll drop into the low to mid 40s Saturday night.



A little patchy fog can't be ruled out through the morning hours.



Sunday will see a lot of sunshine again with highs near 70.



By Monday clouds will be rolling in though and we'll have a chance for some light showers as we go through Monday night.



Highs will be stuck in the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday and we'll see lows in the upper 30s both nights which means the threat for a possible frost.



Sunshine returns for the middle of the week and temperatures will return to the 60s and even 70s on Thursday.



The next chance for rain arrives on Saturday.