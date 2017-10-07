Shredding important documents helps avoid identity theft - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Shredding important documents helps avoid identity theft

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

Shred, shred, shred. 

South Sioux City held a paper shredding event today. Shredding important documents is the best way to avoid identity theft.

This is South Sioux's annual paper shredding event that the city organizes for its residents. People show up, drop off, and a professional shredding company turns their paper, mail and important documents into shreds.

Although today's event was only 2 hours long, they collected approximately 20,000 pounds of paper. The company says in the the month of June, they hit a record high of 88,000 pounds of paper. For your added security you could wait around and see your documents shredded right then and there.

 The top documents to shred include:

  • Tax returns
  • Old Photo IDs
  • ,Bank statements
  • Voided checks
  • Credit Card Information,
  • Copies of sales receipts
  • Documents containing sensitive information such as name, address, phone number or email
  • Employee pay stubs and  employment records
