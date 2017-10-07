Tailgating fun raises money for the Crossroads Women's Shelter - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tailgating fun raises money for the Crossroads Women's Shelter

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was time to tailgate and raise funds for Crossroads Shelter for Women and Children . 

This is the 9th year that Marty's Tap held a fundraiser to assist the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. The event featured food for a donation, silent auction items, door prizes and games. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland offers assistance to over 16,000 low income individuals per year. The tailgating event should raise about $2,000 to help these individuals on the road to self-sufficiency.

"These are people seriously at a crossroads  where they don't seriously have a place to go, no other resources, no family, they would be on the street, we give them a place to live and then we set them up for continued success," said Kate Oaks, Ambassador of Funds, Crossroads Shelter. 

Along with helping them get an apartment, they also help getting it furnished.  More than 70 auction items were donated to the cause. Along with plenty of Hawkeye gear, they had everything from coach handbags to hiking boots.

